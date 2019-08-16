‘African Giant’ Burna Boy earns multiple nominations at AFRIMMA 2019 Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

The AFRIMMA 2019 Award & Music Festival nominees list throws up a mix of incumbent stars who have continued to advance their career and youngsters who have barged through to earn their breakthrough.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy aka the ’African Giant’, perhaps the fastest growing African star who has been on an immense rise in the past one year dominates the roster with multiple nominations. Mali’s Aya Nakamura was a shining light for female artists and bagged multiple nominations as well.

Some of the big names on the nominees list this year also include Nigeria’s Wizkid, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest. Davido, Yemi Alade, Sarkodie, Fally Ipupa, Harmonize also earned their place on the nominees list. Stars like Kuami Eugene of Ghana, Uganda’s Vinka, Congo’s Ya Levis as well as Cameroon’s Salatiel all earned their first Afrimma nominations.

African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) is a highly anticipated award show celebrating the beauty of African music, culture and artistry. The award show will take place on Saturday, 26th of October, 2019 and will honor some of the world’s top African celebrities, artists, artists managers, producers, video directors, DJs and cultural influencers.

AFRIMMA is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that caters to all musical genres including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala and soukous. This year’s edition of AFRMMA is the 6th one and promises to be the biggest edition of the biggest African music awards show in Diaspora. The star -studded event attracts guests all over the world and from cities within the United States as well as guests and honorees from various African countries.

Vanguard