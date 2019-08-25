African Games: Oshodi laments Nigeria’s loss to Egypt

Waidi Enitan-Oshodi, former President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), says the loss of the two gold medals in the male and female team events of the 12th African Games is sad.

Egypt on Friday confirmed its supremacy over Nigeria in Africa in table tennis, defeating Nigeria in the male and female team events of the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

With the victory over Nigeria, Egypt have secured the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games tickets in the men and women team events after emerging as the continental champions. Egyptian teams have now become the first to berth in Tokyo for the team events of table tennis.

“It was a very close match between the two superpowers in table tennis in Africa, it is very sad that Nigeria lost the Olympics slots and gold medals to the Egyptians in team events.

“Both matches were very close, the Egyptians deserve their victory, congratulations to them, we didn’t get our tactics right, but all the same I am not the coach, so I don’t know why he choose that tactics.”

He said that NTTF should go back to the drawing board.

“There are lots of work to be done, in terms of preparations for such Games, not only preparation for Games, but year round preparations, because we have the talents in abundance,” he said.

Oshodi advised the players to look ahead to the remaining matches in the Games.