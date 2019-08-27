A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking: African Games: Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo is Africa’s fastest man
Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo clocked a time of 9.96secs to win the 100m event at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.
Ekevwo beat fellow Nigerian, Usheori Itsekiri who came third in a time of 10.02secs.
Ekevwo’s victory makes it the first time a Nigerian will win gold in the men’s 100m at the African Games since 2007.
Both times by the runners are their personal best times.
