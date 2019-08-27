Breaking News
Breaking: African Games: Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo is Africa’s fastest man

On 6:14 pm

Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo clocked a time of 9.96secs to win the 100m event at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo competes during the Men’s 100m final at the 12th edition of the “African Games” on August 27, 2019 in Rabat. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Ekevwo beat fellow Nigerian, Usheori Itsekiri who came third in a time of 10.02secs.

Ekevwo’s victory makes it the first time a Nigerian will win gold in the men’s 100m at the African Games since 2007.

Both times by the runners are their personal best times.

 

