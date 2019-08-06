African Games

The first batch of Nigerian athletes to the 12th All African Games are expected to leave for Rabat, Morocco on August 13, after the Sports Ministry secured arrangements to transport over 400 athletes and officials.

According to Sports Ministry permanent secretary, Mr.Olusade Adesola, Air Peace will airlift the athletes and officials to the Games.

“For the airlifting of athletes, we have secured the services of Air Peace under a partnership to airlift our contingent to and from the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

“This is to ensure that we do not have any problems with transportation and our athletes are comfortable.

“You know oftentimes, government is not able to pay on time, therefore as the day draws nearer, the cost of ticket skyrockets, but with this arrangement, we have been able to mitigate that,” he said.

Adesola explained that the first batch of athletes would be departing for the Games on August 13 while the larger batch would depart on August 16 and the last batch on August 21.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of athletes while imploring them to be good ambassadors of the nation as they seek to top the medals table at the Games.

NAN reports that the 12th African Games is scheduled to commence in Rabat, Morocco from August 19 to 31, 2019 and Team Nigeria is participating in 17 sports.

Team Nigeria finished second in the last edition of the Games in Congo Brazzaville in 2015.

