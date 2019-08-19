African Games

As the 12th African Games begin in Morocco, Oritsemeyiwa Ineh, a silver medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympics Games says he feels sad being absent from the ongoing competition due to the injury he sustained in 2018.

The Games are scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Ineh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday from his base in Delta that if not for injury he was sure of being a medal contender at the Games.

“My not attending the 12th African Games makes me feel sad, it is more or less like a big tragedy for me.

“As human, I must go through a lot of rough times but getting over this nightmare will be a great relief.

“The most painful aspect is knowing that I can win a medal in Morocco but I am handicapped by injury because in Africa, I am ranked among the top eight,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the entry standard for triple jump men and women are 16m and 13m respectively.

Ineh’s personal best of 16.34m at the 2018 Youth Olympics is the farthest by a Nigerian in recent times.

Ineh is also an African Youth and ECOWAS U-20 champion in the triple jump.

He, however, said that he was optimistic of better days as he was still young, saying that he would not lose focus of his target to be among the world’s best.

“I’m optimistic because better days are ahead, I’m still very young and I believe that God’s time is the best,’’ he said.

Ineh, who lamented over little or no support from anyone after he sustained the injury, said he hadn’t been undergoing any form of treatment as he could not afford it.

“I don’t have any form of support, so, I haven’t been undergoing any form of treatment but still, I’m optimistic that God will heal me because my talent cannot be wasted.

“Not competing get to me at times but as human, I have been trying to conceal the pain,’’ he said. (NAN)

