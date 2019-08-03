Africa Digital Sports Conference: Organisers name top-class speakers

Specialist sports communication and media company, CampsBay Media has confirmed top-notch speakers for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos from 19 – 20 September, this year.

Leading the speakers is Mario Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RESULT Sports based in Budingen, Germany.

He will deliver an address titled, “A world of limitless opportunities for African sports in the digital age.”

Mr Leo’s company publishes the ‘Global Digital Football Benchmark’. He also works as a UEFA GROW instructor to help football federations in Europe grow their digital engagement platforms.

Leo will also hold a masterclass on day-two of the conference which will address key such as; strategies for commercial maximization of the Nigerian digital sports market, how digital sports rights holders can create value from their assets, strategies for attracting the right commercial partners and sponsors for your content, tips for segmenting your digital sports consumer base among others.

Managing Director of research company, Nielsen Nigeria, Ged Nooy will present insights on what the future of the African digital sports market looks like. Other confirmed speakers include; Taye Ige, MD of Hotsports Media Group, Bankole Alao, General Manager Digital, Airtel Nigeria, Bola Afuye, Head of Digital Services at 9mobile, Calvin Onwuka, publisher of ACLSports.com, Osamede Umweni, CEO of 70th Precinct, Emeka Enyadike, director at Digital Sports Africa, Chidi Anyina and Anthony Okeleke of Dambe Warriors, among many others.

Lolade Adewuyi, Chief Strategist at CampsBay Media and convener of the Africa Digital Sports Conference says that “this conference, and the masterclass in particular, is one that executives engaged in sports administration, marketing, content distribution and sponsorship should not miss. It’s a first in Nigeria, and it will be well worth it.”

Vanguard