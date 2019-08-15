By Shina Abubakar

Following the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Save Nigeria Project Initiative, led by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, retd, in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Muslim Community will embark on a three-day national prayer and fasting programme tagged: ‘’Nigeria will be great again.’’

In statement by its National Coordinator, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo, the group said: “The programme is in obedience to the commandment of God as revealed in a vision during seven days praying and fasting programme embarked upon by members of the SNPI to make Nigeria great.

“Eight delegates, comprising of four Muslims and four Christians are expected from each of the 774 local governments areas of the federation.”

Furthermore, the group disclosed that the national programme will hold at the National Ecumenical Centre and National Mosque in Abuja simultaneously in October.

It urged all patriotic Nigerians to join the prayer session in bid to make the country great again.

Dignitaries expected at the event include, General Gowon; the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye; Dr. Oloyede Abdulraman, Chief Imam, University of Ibadan and host of others.