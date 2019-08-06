Address me as ‘Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON’ – Senate President

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has on Tuesday, asked Nigerians to address him with the following name: ‘Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON’.

Disclosing this in an Email sent to Vanguard by his media office, Lawan presented an official portrait, asking Nigerians, media organisations and other government parastatals to use it.

“MEDIA OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE

The attached photograph is the OFFICIAL PORTRAIT of the PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE.

The President of the Senate is to be addressed as: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON, as indicated on the portrait”, the email stated.

About him

Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan is a Nigerian senator who represents the All Progressive Congress in the Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State.

He became a senator in 2007. In 2019, he emerged the new Senate President of the 9th National Assembly with 79 votes cast to beat Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume with 28 votes.

Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan was born in 1959. He received a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Maiduguri, a master’s degree in remote sensing from Ahmadu Bello University.

Elected to the House of Representatives for the northern state of Yobe in 1999, at different times Lawan chaired the House Committees on education and agriculture.

Lawan was elected to the Senate in 2007. In 2008, he was a member of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Constitution Review.

In 2009, as chairman of the Senate committee on Public Accounts, Lawan initiated and sponsored the Desertification Control Commission Bill.

On June 11, 2019, Senator Ahmed Lawan of APC was elected and sworn in as the Senate President of the Nigerian 9th Assembly, after defeating his opponent, Senator Ali Ndume who is also an APC Senator. Senator Ahmed Lawan defeated his opponent with 79 votes to 28.

He took over from Dr. Bukola Saraki, who represented Kwara central under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

