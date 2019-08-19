Address anger in Igboland now, ASETU tells Igbo leaders

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Monday, called on Igbo political leaders to quickly address the anger in the Southeast region.

In a statement in Owerri by ASETU, National President and Secretary, Emeka Diwe and Gideon Adikwuru, respectively, stated this while reacting to the dramatic assault on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in faraway Germany, during his visit for Iriji festival.

While ASETU, said it condemned the attack on Ekweremadu, describing it as inappropriate however, said that any society that fails to plan for their youths would be heading for a rebellion.

They added that the pains the youths in Igboland are currently undergoing was no longer a thing to pretend about and that the time has come to look into it holistically pointing out that the drama in Germany could happen at home.

According to ASETU, “The Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, has received with shock the news of the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany on Saturday by some Igbo youths.

“We wish to state that this represents a dangerous phase in the ongoing agitation for a better society by Igbo youths. We condemn the violence in strong terms.

“However, we hold that the incident is a sad development which serves as a pointer to the scale of mass resentment against Igbo leaders by the people. Therefore, we advise that urgent steps must be taken to address both the remote and immediate causes of the angst in Igboland.

“It is a fact that cannot be hidden that the condition of things for the average Igbo youth has become intolerable. It is this insupportably frustrating situation that pushes Igbo youths out of the shores of Nigeria, and also makes them view their leaders as their enemies.

“Any society that fails to plan a future for its young people is headed for a rebellion which can manifest in any form. Today, the thinking of the young generation of Igbo people is that the leaders have not done enough to either negotiate a better existence for them in Nigeria or help their resolve for self-determination.”

He continued: “We are of the opinion that the choice of Ekweremadu for the onslaught in Germany was not appropriate, since the Senator cannot be said to be fiddling while Igboland burns.

“It is on record that Ekweremadu has lent a voice to the Igbo cause and therefore undeserving of such reprehensible attack.

“As the representatives of the Igbo grassroots, we know how frustrated our people feel at present, and, consequently, we wish to inform our political leaders that what happened in Germany may soon begin to happen in the South East if they do not put measures in place to assuage the pains of the people who suffocate in the throes of deprivation.

“We call on the youths to adopt a more civil approach to venting their grievances, so as not to undermine the dignity and cohesion of the Igbo nation.”

Vanguard