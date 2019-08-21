“Adamu Adamu again?” A Twitter user asked after President Muhammadu Buhari renamed immediate past Minister of Education for the second term in office.

Adamu Adamu again, am I missing something here? On the back of what of success has he being asked to continue? — Raymond (@IamTheIroko) August 21, 2019

And it looks like a majority of Nigerians have shared the sentiment of the above tweet as many of them expressed their surprises, disappointment, fury, on the reappointment.

I don’t even send Nigeria again (until these people are out of power). But man, I find myself so angry at this stupid list – what kind of sadist returns Adamu Adamu to education? This is literally the only escape route out of this economic morass and you put Adamu there? Gosh — tyro (@DoubleEph) August 21, 2019

Another user said President Buhari doesn’t have interest for reappointing Adamu Adamu, saying “this is very disappointing.”

Even if the President appoints your next of Kin as minister some of you will complain. So I don’t blame those calling for the head of Adamu Adamu the simple question is what do you know about his ministry, hope you are not expecting him to do the job of your governors? — Bolaji (@bolsaid) August 21, 2019

It wasn’t all bad as Bolaji, commented that “Even if the president appoints your next of kin as a minister, some of you will complain…”

And there are others.

How can @MBuhari make Adamu Adamu Minister of Education again? This is very disappointing. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 21, 2019

Honestly cannot believe Adamu Adamu. — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) August 21, 2019

Dear Nigerians, Ministry of Education did excellently well in the last 4 years. Now that Mr. President @MBuhari has reappointed Doctor of Eduaction Adamu Adamu Minister of Education, I strongly believe Nigeria educational system will do fantastically well this time. It’s a pity! — Oluchi Theophilus (@officialoluchi1) August 21, 2019

#BuhariCabinet Buhari: I hereby re-appoint you (Adamu Adamu) as Minister of Education… Me: in the picture…. Same story in education for the next 4years pic.twitter.com/2bND1hNTUY — Tosdam (@simple_tosdam) August 21, 2019

