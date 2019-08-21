Breaking News
Adamu Adamu again? Nigerians amused, amazed as Buhari retains education minister

“Adamu Adamu again?” A Twitter user asked after President Muhammadu Buhari renamed immediate past Minister of Education for the second term in office.

Adamu Adamu

 

And it looks like a majority of Nigerians have shared the sentiment of the above tweet as many of them expressed their surprises, disappointment, fury, on the reappointment.

Another user said President Buhari doesn’t have interest for reappointing Adamu Adamu, saying “this is very disappointing.”

 

It wasn’t all bad as Bolaji, commented that “Even if the president appoints your next of kin as a minister, some of you will complain…”

And there are others.

 

 

 

 

Vanguard

