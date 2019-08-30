Activities grounded as Adeniran Ogunsanya lecturers begins indefinite strike

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lecturers under the umbrella of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Otto/ Ijaniki , chapter have embarked on an indefinite strike action this Friday, August 30.

In a statement signed by chairman , COEASU, Comrade Ige Ajayi, the union alleged that the College management and the Governing Council have reneged in meeting their demands despite several entreaties and promises made.

The release read, “ In line with the resolution and directive of the Congress of the Union held on 15th day of August 2019, it has become obvious that the College Management and the Governing Council are not genuinely interested in proffering solutions to the demands of our Union.

“Please recall that the Union demanded immediate commencement of Payment of 53.37% allowances and arrears; resuscitation of Internally Generated Revenue Program (IGRP) Payment of all outstanding Honoraria; approval of Promotion Criteria for academic staff; establishment of College/School based book shop that is long overdue for an institution of sixty two year old; and the release of 22.8m TET Fund money to the deserving beneficiaries

“Having waited patiently to see the implementation of all our demands in order to avert the resumption of our suspended strike by the union, the Executive Council of the Union with the mandate of the Congress hereby declares the resumption of the suspended strike done on Wednesday 10th July 2019.

“The strike takes effect from 30th of August 2019 and it is Indefinite. And by this announcement, all academic activities are suspended forthwith.”Comr. Ajayi stated.

Vanguard