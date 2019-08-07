Access Bank, GE Healthcare ease financial burden on healthcare providers

By Juliet Umeh

TO remove challenges currently faced by private healthcare provi-ders accessing financing for the purchase of healthcare equipment in Nigeria, GE Healthcare and a full-service commercial Bank, Access Bank Nigeria, weekend, entered into a partnership to provide innovative equipment financing models for the providers.

The collaboration was also aimed at helping the eligible private healthcare providers such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and other private practices offering a broad array of services deliver affordable healthcare services to Nigerians.

According to the partners, borrowers who qualify for loans will be able to secure loans of up to $800,000 negotiable, based on the customer’s requirement.

Also, whereas Access Bank provides access to loans for eligible healthcare providers, GE Healthcare will support the program through provision of GE healthcare equipment and technical support.

The equipment under the partnership scope include: Imaging Solutions includ-ing Magnetic Reson-ance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound Machines and Life Care Solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, General Mana-ger for GE Health-care West, Central & French Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Eyong Ebai, said: “Our partnership with Access Bank will help lift the financial burden off the healthcare providers.”

Vanguard