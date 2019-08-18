Breaking News
Abuja pastor petitions CP over abduction of wife, children

By Victoria Ojeme

An Abuja pastor, Isaac Pada, has petitioned the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police over the alleged abduction of his wife, Precious, and four  children, Pearl, 8, Pathnel, 6, Pamebelo, 3 and Peace, 7 months, from their Aleyita, Abuja Municipal Area Council home on the 30th  of last month.

In the petition dated August 16 and filed on his behalf by his solicitors, Honour Law Partners, Pada urged the CP to investigate a sister-in-law  whom he alleged was behind the abduction and for holding his wife and children in an unknown location.

The petition, with reference HLP/ABJ/IP/MO&Co/1, was entitled: Petition Against Criminal Conspiracy, Joint Act, Kidnapping and Abduction read in part, “Our client informed us that on the 30th  day of July 2019, he returned from work at evening to find that his wife and children had disappeared from the house at Aleyita, Abuja where he left them in the morning  and when he could not access her on phone, he made contacts with members of her family including her sister,  and friends without any useful information.

“However our client has found out that it was his sister-in-law that masterminded the abduction and kidnapping of his wife and children respectively from his home on 30th  July 2019,   when he was away at work.

“She procured the services of a driver that lives around her vicinity at Kubwa to convey our client’s wife and children under her instruction to a particular location outside Abuja.

“Our client is firm that before the incident, he was in cordial relationship with his wife and also that the wife had no intention or capacity to stage her disappearance”.

