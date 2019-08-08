ABUJA—THE Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA yesterday said more houses would be demolished on waterways in EFAB Estate, Lokogoma and other parts of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

According to the FCTA, this would put an end to the increasing cases of flooding in the FCT, that led to the deaths and loss of property.

Meanwhile, the FCTA has vowed that more buildings in Abuja would be demolished to open up the waterways that had constricted the waterways and ease the flow of water, just as 150 buildings have so far been demolished in flood-prone areas of Abuja.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum on flood mitigation and response coordination in Abuja, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa said, “The FCT Administration will continue to remove structures constructed in violation of relevant laws and further complicate our flood risk. So far, 150 of such structures have been removed in furtherance of the ongoing exercise to clear obstructions of waterways, in line with the Abuja city plan.”

