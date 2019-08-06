Breaking News
Absence of policies cause of public buildings’ decay — Expert

By Chris Ochayi

The Principal Partner, Lansar Aghaji & Co, a firm of estate surveyors and valuers, and expert in facilities management, Mr. Lansar Aghaji,  has noted that absence of policy guidelines for maintenance and management of  government’s infrastructure is responsible for dilapidating state of public buildings across the country.

Building collapse in Lagos
File: Building collapse in Lagos

Lamenting over the deplorable state of public infrastructure all over the nation, Aghaji said “Such policies are crucial for the development and sustenance of public buildings and other infrastructure”.

According to him,  “Facilities management is ideal and practicable if there are measures and policies put in place to ensure that. If not, it is another term created and used to define failed projects in the country.

“Therefore, facilities management is an integral part of the establishment and management of government buildings and infrastructure. The role of facilities management includes but not limited to the illustration of concepts by providing an opportunity for first hand experience, provision of thought diversity through inquiry and observation, protection of people and provision of comfort through scientific observations and evaluation.

“The importance of facilities management on national public buildings cannot be overemphasized. Its importance helps the builders to decipher the best step to take in order to ensure that there is a minimal cost associated with repairs, major alterations, and refurbishing of equipment.”

Aghaji argued that, “A building, whether private or public, or national or state, is not restricted to only mortar and bricks. There are more to it, such as infrastructure for provision of human comfort, the productivity contributed, the environment which is intended to enhance people’s health, and the sustainability of psycho-pathological or psycho-social balance.

“Facilities management is of tremendous importance as it has helped with the protection and maintenance of the owner’s interest and objectives in terms of the building and its construction. The goal of facilities management is generating a good yield or return on investment while ensuring minimal implementation and integration of the design team for major alterations and repairs.

“The aim of every facility manager is to significantly reduce the cost associated with major repairs and alterations while increasing the lifespan of the building through a responsive maintenance approach”.

