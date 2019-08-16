Abia Youths tell Ikpeazu to probe ex-Finance Commissioner

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-Youths under the umbrella of Abia Youth Vanguard, AYV, Friday called on the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to probe financial activities of the former Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku.

The group also expressed surprise that even as the governor was yet to fully constitute his cabinet, the former Commissioner was allegedly carrying out financial transactions of the Ministry, thereby usurping the duties of the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

A statement signed by the group’s Secretary, Emmanuel Ukwa, made available to journalists in Abuja, on Friday, explained that the concern of AYV was to ensure that citizens of Abia state enjoy the dividend of democracy as promised by Governor Ikpeazu, adding that they will not allow anyone to pocket funds meant for the development of the state.

According to him, “We appeal to the Abia State Government to probe the activities of the former Finance Commissioner and many allegations leveled against him to save the state from looming economic sabotage.

“We also call on Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to as a matter of urgency stop Mr. Obinna Oriaku from parading himself as Commmissioner for Finance by dishing out instructions to banks.

“We understand that our governor in his peaceful manner is ensuring that those found to have perpetuated corruption against Abia are brought to book.

“That singular fact is what drives us to speak out and condemn and also call on such persons to respectfully desist from every act of impunity before the wrath of the law get hold of them.

“We also call on all well meaning Abians to speak out against this corruption-like actions of former office holders who have sworn to hold Abia to ransom and are out to ruin the progress of the state and the hard work of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“We mean not to keep quiet and allow some people whose interest are to enrich themselves with funds meant for Abia’s development succeed.

“We say no to corrupt persons holding political office in Abia and we insist that rule of law must be upheld in the state like done in other states of the federation.

“Abia Youth Vanguard once again is seizing this opportunity to call on all lovers of Abia state to speak up to ensure that impunity is stopped in the state.”

Vanguard