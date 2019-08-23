A stunning new display and a pop-up camera, two of the coolest features of the new HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019

If you got your hands on the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 and your first thought wasthat this is a phone with no front selfie camera, you are absolutely wrong. The latest addition to Huawei’sY series comes with a massive viewing display and an auto pop-up selfie camera.

All-screen phone

If you have been on the lookout for a phone that would provide you a viewing experience like no other, we have got good news for you. The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes with Ultra Fullview Display that measures 6.59 inches and 19.5:9 in aspect ratio and is free of notches, holes and sliders.Thisunique form of bezel-less design caters to all your demands of a bigger screen; it is perfect for watching your TV series or watching movies and it is big enough to capture all the action in a game so you are always leading the way.

And for viewing your photos on the screen, you get authentic colors like the true world around you with a FHD+ screen. It reveals all the intricate even those unseen details in your photos in rich and dazzling colors thanks to the 2340×1080 resolution and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

And enjoying such a stunning viewing experience may entail you losing track of time and spending long hours on your phone screen. Do not worry!HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light. The screen filters harmful blue light emissions, and intelligently adjusts the color temperature and brightness, to protect your eyes against strain.

A cool auto pop up camera:

The auto pop-up camera is the reason behind this massive viewing experience. It is 16MP with F2.2 aperture and it is invisible to the eye and hides within the body. It gets you instant and accurate scene and object recognition of eight scenarios thanks to artificial intelligence. When you feel like taking a selfie, activate it and it shows out of the top edge of the phone. It pops up within one second and retracts when you do not want to take any more selfies.

And for those fans of diverse photographic effects, this phone comes with 3D Portrait Lighting so you get studio-quality portraits and selfies wherever and whenever you want.

A triple camera module on the back

On the rear of the device there are three cameras: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. Through these lenses, you get pictures that are clear with top quality and high contrast. The 16MP lens lets more light into the sensor so you can still capture vivid and full-of-colors night pictures in low-light places. Thanks to artificial intelligence stabilization, you even get a support of 6 seconds at nighttime for handheld long exposure shots. And if you want to playback a video in slow motion to savor those moments of your wedding ceremony or graduation party, you can use the slow motion video recording on HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. It records videos at 480 frames per second and plays them back at 1/16th of the normal speed.

So if you are someone fashionable and like to look different, this phone with a big screen and an auto pop-up camera will certainly give you that eye-catching appearance.It is also available in three colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green.

The phone is available at SLOT, Pointek, 3CHUB and Jumia.

Buy Now: http://bit.ly/2XTcNu2