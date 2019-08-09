Breaking: $9bn judgment, reflection of past Govt poor approach to legal issues- Malami

By Henry Ojelu

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN has said the $9billion judgment delivered against Nigeria in London Court recently, was a reflection of the poor treatment that previous governments gave to serious legal issues.

Malami made the observation today while speaking at the ongoing Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA in Lagos.

The theme of the conference is ‘Facing the future’.

Malami noted that it is sad that past administration handed over serious legal issues to lawyers who were incompetent.

The AGF however assured that the matter is currently being investigated and that those found to have committed any crime will be prosecuted.

More details later

