7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship 2019 winner unveiled

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited (SBC) makers of Pepsi, 7Up, Teem, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Aquafina and H2Oh! has restated its commitment to consistently invest in the Nigerian youth.

At the unveiling of Miss Anyanwu Maureen Uzoamaka as the recipient of the 7Up Harvard Business School MBA Scholarship for 2019, Managing Director of SBC, Mr. Ziad Maloof said the future of Nigeria belongs to the youths urged Uzoamaka to use the global MBA and leadership training she will acquire from Harvard Business School to make a positive impact in Nigeria.

Mr. Maloof who told his story of humble beginning in a remote village in Lebanon said his story bears similarity with that of Uzoamaka who was raised in Ikotun, a Lagos suburb. He urged her to take the opportunity of the 7UPHBS scholarship to change the story of her family and Nigeria at large”.

Giving the background to the scholarship scheme, Head of Marketing SBC, Mr. Norden Thurston said the 7UPHBS MBA Scholarship was established in 2010 when the company marked 50 years of doing

business in Nigeria as an enduring legacy to create a pool of young Nigerians who have acquired global education and leadership training in Harvard University.

They are expected to use the training to make social impact for a better Nigeria. He said SBC chose to partner with HBS because the mission statement of the school – “to educate leaders who make a difference in the world. Achieving this mission requires an environment of trust and mutual respect,

free expression and inquiry, and a commitment to truth, excellence, and lifelong learning”- is in tandem with the values of SBC.

Uzoamaka, a 2014 graduate of Accountancy from the University of Lagos expressed appreciation to SBC “for making my journey to Harvard a lot easier”. She said growing up with her sisters and parents who were struggling to keep them in school was challenging.

She is passionate about providing access to functional education to millions of youths in Africa through social intervention funds from private investors and believes that the 7UPHBS MBA Scholarship will prepare her for the task. Ms. Anyanwu, joins the honours roll of 7UpHBS scholars who have benefitted from the fully funded two-year MBA programme at Harvard Business School.

They include Misan Rewane (2011), Olujimi Williams (2012), Mayowa Kuyoro(2013), Oluwasola Olaniyan(2014), Bankole Makanjuola(2015), Chidozie Ibekwe(2016), Ahmed Alimi(2017) and Ulunma Izejiobi(2018).

Head of Human Resources SBC, Mrs. Yinka Olufade said the 7UpHBS Scholarship candidates are not under any obligation to work for SBC upon graduation. She said only Nigerians who have been resident in the country for a minimum of two years and who have been offered admission at Harvard Business School are eligible to apply for the competitive scholarship.

