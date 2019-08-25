70% of women around the world love me – Bobrisky

By Ayo Onikoyi

Whether we like it or not, the little Ijebu boy from Ogun State who was born Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye is becoming what he wanted to be every day- a woman.

In his recent post he declared that 70% of women around the world love him because , according to him, they understand how much slayers (beautiful women) spend to look good on daily basis. It may be hard to address Bobrisky as ‘he’ but even Wikipedia has agreed he is ‘she’ because they have referred to him as nothing but a ‘she’.

And asserting his feminine status Bobrisky, as usual laid it on the line that he is not only a woman but that 70% of women around the world love him as one of their own.

“70% of women around the world love me because they understand how much slayers spend to look good on daily basis. And they also notice I have a sweet heart. Every beautiful woman out there has a good heart to care for others.

“I’m just myself and I’m so real, while the remaining 30% just want to hate because I look way too beautiful or rather I look too hot for them. In life, you shouldn’t expect 100% love from people. Just focus on those who love you and ignore others. Don’t live your life for people,” he wrote.

Bobrisky who sees himself as a slayer is pulling all the stops for her next birthday coming up on August 31st and he has described the bash as ‘battle of slayers’ and rightly so if one considers the list he has drawn up already.

Some of the most beautiful girls in the entertainment sphere are going to grace ‘her’ party and she has revealed some of the names to expect. Toke Makinwa, Dabota Lawson, Tonto Dikeh, Anita Joseph, Halima Abubakar, Nkechi Blessing, Regina Daniels, Daniella Okeke, BBNaija Nina, Moesha Boduong, Yemi Alade and so many more are going to turn up for the male Barbie.

Vanguard