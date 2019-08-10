52 year old Lagos woman reveals Totally Natural Solution that Reverses Glaucoma, Cataract, Improves Vision and Helps You Experience Almost brand new Eyes in few weeks

Millions of elderly people suffer from glaucoma and cataract every year. Many of them are not diagnosed as early as they should have been. This degenerative health conditions causes impaired vision and can lead to blindness.

That said, early diagnosis is essential for minimizing the effects of glaucoma and keeping your vision healthy.

Depending upon how early glaucoma and cataract is detected, there are a variety of ways that it can be treated.

Some of the most common forms of treatment include: Medicine (eye drops or drugs for lowering eye pressure) and laser surgery

But unfortunately, if you have been down this road before, you will know that these treatments comes with side effects on your eye or other part of the body,

and you may have to continue changing the dosage and types of drugs or eye drops that you make use of for several years to come.

Fact is, deep down inside you already realized that… You need something different.

If you are looking for an alternative solution that helps treats glaucoma, cataract, myopia, blurry vision and other severe eye conditions in few weeks…

…specifically someone that wants to improve vision without having to depend on eyedrops, drugs or undergo laser surgery, then this will be most important letter you will ever read.

My name is Mrs. Esther, and for several years, I used to battle eye problems that made me had blurry, unclear and poor vision.

After trying several eye drops and glasses for over 3 years, I noticed that instead of improving, my eye condition had worsened.

After an eye exam, I was diagnosed with glaucoma in the right eye.

For my own case, the doctors recommended eye drops, drugs and even eye surgery.

Eye surgery which was the best long term treatment was really expensive, and even comes with its own side effects after several months or years.

So, I decided to start using eye drops just so I could manage to see because at this point, I was literally going blind.

You see, the problem with eye drops is that most of them came with serious side effects, so one has to continue changing them until you see the most suitable one.

Sadly, within few months I used about 4 eye drops.

While for over the counter eye drugs, they take almost forever to work and give you perfect eye… so you keep on spending and spending on the drugs for several years.

So, I decided to start searching for an alternative solution, something herbal that comes with no side effects and will naturally reverse glaucoma, cataracts, near-sightedness, and other severe eye problems.

But the entire situation changed when I came in contact with an old time friend, Uwem, he used to work in a particular eye clinic in Abuja .

We have been friends since our NYSC days for over 7years till date. Although, it has been a long time we spoke because he relocated to Canada to continue his profession.

We started talking as usual, and he asked me about my eye condition, if it has improved for better.

I explained how I was already tired of looking for solution to the eye problem, and how I have spent lots of money on drugs, supplements, eye drops and glasses, desperately looking for solution but without any improvement, instead I was almost getting blind instead!

He explained that most people wearing eye glasses suffer from myopia (nearsightedness), glaucoma and cataract.

He later explained that there is permanent cure for most of the eye problems, and natural remedy that helps treat and reverse glaucoma, cataract, myopia and other severe eye problems.

Most of these cases he has handled in the eye specialist clinic he works with in canada, and his patients improved their eyesight, and they never had to wear glasses or go for expensive eye surgery again.

But sadly, the solution is very rare to find because its imported, specially for Eye clinics in the USA, UK, Canada and some developing African countries as well.

That was when he introduced me to a special herbal tea that have been in existence for several years, that help cures severe eye problems, reverse cataract, glaucoma and myopia.

At first, I was shocked and surprised. But he told me the exact plant extracts contained inside the herbal tea, and how they improves overall eyesight health and restores vision.

I quickly pleaded with him to help me send a complete supply of the herbal tea. The next morning, I quickly sent the money to him.

After about a week, the complete supply of the herbal tea was delivered to me.

Immediately, I started it using it as prescribed (serving size of 1 tea bag in morning, and 1 tea bag in the evening).

To my surprise, in less than 2 weeks of using it, it was almost like a miracle cure to my eyesight problem and it helped improve my vision.

My eyes became crystal clear, my vision was never blurry again, and I started to feel that my glaucoma was gone.

Click Here to get access to the Herbal Remedy that helps you cure glaucoma, cataract, near-sightedness in few weeks!



Visit >> http://naturehealthreach.com/eyetea/

To ensure it was really effective, I had to give the same herbal tea to about 2 of my colleagues in a different branch office, and some of my relatives using spectacles… just to confirm if it could help them improve their eye health and cure eye problems.

Within 30 days or less of using it, all of them came back to testify that this herbal tea helped them improve their eyesight and cure eye problems like cataracts, glaucoma, near-sightedness, hyperopia, and blurry vision, and they didn’t have to continue wearing glasses anymore.

To ensure that this solution really works, I went to my eye doctor, just to be completely sure be about it.

After several eye exams, he confirmed that my eye was much better than before, and that the herbal tea also contained some ingredients that are very rare to find, but are highly effective in improving eyesight naturally.

Without wasting time, let me introduce you to the Herbal Remedy that Has Helped me and over 642 Nigerian men and women Improve Eyesight, vision and PROVEN to cure Severe Eye Problems…

“Eye Restore Tea”

Eye Restore Tea is a herbal remedy formulated to treat and permanently cure all kinds of eye problems such as glaucoma, myopia, hyperopia, cataracts and lot more…

It helps restore your eyesight, promotes eye health and improves vision.

Eye Restore Tea is made up of finely blended plant herbal extracts such as bilberry extract, chrysanthemum, chinese wolfberry, cassia seed and green tea.

A pack of eye restore tea contains 20 tea bags, which you use daily, morning and evening.

The best part is that the Eye Restore tea is purely herbal, comes without any side effect and curative for the treatment of most eye problems. And within few days of taking this herbal tea, you can start seeing improvement in your vision and eye health.

Eye Restore Tea has the highest standard of approval by International FDA bodies. It’s produced in the best, biggest and professional tea manufacturing factory with certificate of GMP – Good Manufacturing Practice, HACCP, Food Production License, QS etc.

So you can be sure that, Eye Restore Tea is Safe, 100% Herbal and Healthy, No Side Effects.

Do you want to dump your glasses, and also put an end to using expensive eye drugs that takes almost forever to work?

Then pay attention to this.

Eye Restore Tea is made of herbal extracts, that after several years of research, scientist prove that these herbs help eliminate any form of eye problems, gives a crystal clear eye, improves eye sight and vision naturally.

Here’s how this special herbal tea works…

– When you order for the Eye Restore Tea, each pack contains 20 tea bags.

– Put 1 tea bag in the cup, add boiled water, you can add honey or lemon (depending on your taste).

– Drink the tea in the morning when you wake up, and in the night before bed.

Within 3 weeks or less, I can guarantee that it will cure whatever eyesight problem you are experiecing at the moment. It will improve and perfect your eyesight, you will be able to read better anytime of the day. It will help you see comfortably without your glasses.

THAT’S how powerful it is.

Right now, my eyes are crystal clear, no more blurry vision, I see clearly without my eye glasses, glaucoma has gone, and no more cataracts.

And after this worked for me, I’ve gone to share this amazing eye restore secret with almost everyone (family, friends and collegues) that I know that uses spectacles, or have severe eye problems for many years.

And once they started using Eye Restore Tea, they experienced similar results, their joy knew no bounds and they were able to dump their glasses, save money on expensive drugs and eye drops.

While it has also helped them to have a much improved vision, eyesight and totally natural cure to glaucoma, cataracts, myopia, hyperopia, eyestrain and other eye problems.

And to Prove It, Here Are What People Who Have Used the Eye Restore Tea Are Saying About it, and How They’ve Seen Great Results Using it…

For over 3 years of having glaucoma in my right eye, I’ve been eye drops that my eye doctors prescribed. After using it for a long time, I noticed that the eye was becoming useless, and I only had my left eye for all purpose.

Until I came accross Eye restore tea, I decided to use it instead. Within few weeks, I began to see better. I went to the Eye center, and after the examination doctor say that my eye has improved and the IOP has dropped.

Thanks so much for this wonderful solution that saved my eyes

James – Gwarimpa, Abuja

=================

I suffered from Glaucoma for about 2 years now, and I had to use eye drops to control it. But the eye drops have serious side effects that made me uncomfortable so I had to keep changing them and used 5 types of eye drop.

Luckily, a friend introduced me to Eye restore tea, so I decided to give it a trial. My vision now have improved up to the extent that I no longer need spectacles or any eye drop again.

Mrs. Tolulope – Ketu, Lagos

===============

Immediately after my cataract sugery, I used to have a foggy or cloudy vision and colors are not vivid as they were. I got corrective sight vision lens, and after many months I still get this blurry vision sometimes which is frustrating.

My wife helped me order for the Eye Restore tea, and I decided to use it, within 6weeks, my eyesight is clear and has corrected itself with time. I’ve gone on to recommend this for my elder brother with similar eye problems. Thanks so much for this miracle tea

Mr. Victor – Onitsha, Anambra

============

After seeing an opthalmologist for an eye exam, it was revealed an eye pressure of 25 in both eyes, and my right eyes looked suspicious for glaucoma. I continued using eye drops.

I stumbled upon your eye restore tea product, and decided to go for it. Within few weeks of using the tea, am seeing obvious changes, and finally stopped using eye drops. i will keep you updated on my progress, really appreciate this!

Olawale – warri, Delta

Truth is, I could load more and more testimonials from these people who have used the Eye Restore tea but it will only be saying the same thing… this product works like crazy!

As you have seen, these people were once like you suffering form similar eye conditions that were a threat to their vision, but they took action got the Eye Restore tea and cured severe eye problems.

As we speak lots of people are raving about this natural miracle eye treatment solution. I wonder what happens when people begin to post experiences and testimonials on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.)

Customers will continue telling friends, and the news keeps on spreading like wildfire.

By word of mouth, there’s so much huge demand, supplies are going off the shelf fast… even my colleagues and inner circle friends picked up 143 packs of the Eye Restore Herbal tea.

So, there are just 257 packs remaining.

The miracle eye treatment solution is spreading like wildfire… and demand is so heavy much of the stocks are running out fast.

Right now, thousand of people are on this website… and stocks are extremely limited.

We have no idea when the next stocks will arrive, so get your supplies now while you can….

The best part is, you can get it at an affordable discount price when you place order right away.

I cannot assure you will get it at the same discount price if you procrastinate.

SO WHAT’S IT COST?

Let me ask you… what’s something like this worth?

What would it be worth to be able to see clearly again, without spending lots of money on presciption pills, eye drops or expensive surgery?

What would it be worth to improve all aspects of your vision using a natural solution that completely reverses glaucoma, cataract, shortsightedness and other eye problems?

A natural solution that makes you never scared again about having dry itchy eyes, blurred vision, or even worse going blind.

So that, you will be able to enjoy your eyes, watch tv, read newspapers, reports, documents without depending on your glasses ever again.

Eye restore tea, is like giving you a brand new set of perfect eyeballs faster, more safer, and more easily.

Go here next to get access to eye restore tea at the special discount price and start using it to cure glaucoma, cataract, myopia etc.

Visit  http://naturehealthreach.com/eyetea/

What would that be worth?

You see, you won’t pay a lot for this miracle herbal tea.

And if you go ahead and get it now, you will enjoy…

=> the discount introductory price

=> 100% FREE Shipping to every state in Nigeria

=> Payment at the point of delivery (or at your DOORSTEP)

This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier company or delivery man.

Here’s a breakdown of the price (depending on the supply you are ordering for) …

Eye Restore Tea 1 Month Supply



3 packs (60 tea bags) Discount Price = N24,000

Eye Restore Tea 2 Months Supply



6 packs (120 tea bags) Discount Price = N45,000 (plus special bonus)





Yes, at this affordable price you’ll get access to this miracle tea that improves your vision, reverses glaucoma, cataract, shortsightedness and other severe eye problems. The specially recommended option is for 2Months supply, so you get perfect results from it, and you’ll never have to spend money again on this.

Also, the 2months supply is for a severe Glaucoma, cataract, shortsightedness, etc. and also for people who have done (or considering) eye surgery, but still experience eye pains, blurred vision and other eye complications.

However, both the 1month supply and 2months supply options will give tremendous results when you make use of them.

But to Make It Even Better, When You Order for the 2MONTHS Supply of Eye Restore Tea, You will Also

Get a FREE BONUS ENCLOSED to Your Parcel

*NOT available anywhere else

Here’s how to get it: When you order for 2months supply of the Eye Restore tea at N45,000… you will get your own free bonus of the

“Nature Tea” that helps in the treatment of high blood pressure etc.

FREE BONUS: NATURE HERBAL TEA

Nature tea is effective for treatment of hypertension and heart related cases. The tea is also excellent for the circulatory system. It is not only effective in the case of hypertension but also promote the flow of blood to the brain and heart.

NATURE TEA contains 40 tea bags

NAFDAC Reg. No. A7-2168L

The Nature Tea is very effective, with no side effects at all. It’s role in the cases of coronary arteries and angina pectories produces wonderful result. It is a reliable preparation for heart and brain related cases.

Nature Tea is also effective for the treatment of heart and brain related cases, chronic fatigue, chest pain etc. It also works for eliminating body pains, relaxing muscles and improves blood circulation.

When you order today, you will get the Nature herbal tea for free.

Remember, the free bonus is ONLY available to those that place their order right away. Don’t procrastinate, else you may not get it.

So the deal is, place your order for the Eye Restore Tea 2 months supply pack today, and you get access to the extra BONUS, absolutely FREE!



WORKS TREMENDOUSLY FOR MEN AND WOMEN

WORKS TREMENDOUSLY FOR CHILDREN TOO

But there’s one thing you must know – this offer will not be available for a long time. There are also extremely limited stocks. So it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

When we go out of stock, you may have to wait until the next stock shipment arrives, and this might be at a much increased price.

So go ahead, order for it right away and start using it to improve your vision, restore your eyesight and say goodbye to your glasses, pills and eye drops!

Best part is, there’s absolutely no risk on your part.

Here’s what I mean: You don’t have to pay first before you get this product. We have payment on delivery option for you get the items. Once you place your order, my company sends the item to your state through our courier delivery service.

Once it get to your state, our delivery man picks up item and bring it to your provided address. Next, you collect your item and pay the money to the delivery man that brings it for you. No extra cost, no risk whatsoever!

Depending on your location in your state, delivery takes within 2 – 4 business days after you’ve placed an order.

Follow the instructions below to place order, and get

the products delivered to your doorstep

(payment on delivery)



This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier service agent



Pay on Delivery Option Available to All

States in Nigeria

Here’s How to Order for Your EYE RESTORE TEA Today at the Special Discount Price

Depending on the option that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for “1 Month supply”… indicate the code “EYE RESTORE TEA 1month Supply” in your text message…

*If you are ordering for “2 Months supply”… indicate it “EYE RESTORE TEA 2months supply” in your text message…

EYE RESTORE TEA 1Month Supply – N24,000

EYE RESTORE TEA 2Months Supply – N45,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text (the option you are ordering for) with the following information below…

that is, eye restore tea 1month supply or 2months supply

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address (home or office address)

Send This Information as a text message to 08106883454

Please Note: Your delivery address must include (your street name, town, local govt and state). Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier delivery man that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us.

Your products will then be sent to our courier delivery and the items should get to you within 2-4 Days for nationwide delivery to other state, and 1-2 days for orders within Lagos state.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know

what’s inside, and every other information will be kept

private and 100% confidential.

Option 2

If you live in Lagos, or nearby, you can also walk into our marketing department office to pick up the products.

You will meet our team ready to give you these products at same price…

That is you Pay at our office, and get it instantly

Vantagesoft Marketing Enterprises

Block B, Suite 9, Primal Tek Plaza, Beside ECO centre,

by Mokola Bus stop, opposite Gowon Estate Market,

Egbeda-Idimu road, Egbeda, Lagos.



or



Suite 3B, First Floor, Shopping plaza beside NNPC Filling station,

opposite LHS school, Ilo awela road, by Toll Gate Bus stop, Ota

off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Or

Abuja office Hub: EFAB MALL Extension, suite A-75,

3rd Floor, Garki, off Gimbiya street, Area 11, Abuja, Fct.

(Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm)



Customer support line: 08106883454



That is all you have to do to get access to the Eye Restore Tea.

Remember, the Eye Restore Tea helps reverse glaucoma, cataracts, myopia, hyperopia, blurred vision and other eye conditions that are threatening to your vision.

Do not waste money on over-the-counter drugs and eye drops, that comes with side effects, very expensive and do not give permanent results to your eye problem.

Doctors will keep on recommending drugs and eye drops. They will never tell you the solution that will totally cure you and stop you from going blind.

Eye restore tea have helped lots of Nigerian men, women and children to eliminate severe eye problems, of course it will work for you. It’s 100% herbal, healthy and no side effects.

Here’s How to Order for Your EYE RESTORE TEA Today at the Special Discount Price

Depending on the option that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for “1 Month supply”… indicate the code “EYE RESTORE TEA 1month Supply” in your text message…

*If you are ordering for “2 Months supply”… indicate it “EYE RESTORE TEA 2months supply” in your text message…

EYE RESTORE TEA 1Month Supply – N24,000

EYE RESTORE TEA 2Months Supply – N45,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text (the option you are ordering for) with the following information below…

that is, eye restore tea 1month supply or 2months supply

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address (home or office address)

Send This Information as a text message to 08106883454

Please Note: Your delivery address must include (your street name, town, local govt and state). Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier delivery man that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us.

Your products will then be sent to our courier delivery and the items should get to you within 2-4 Days for nationwide delivery to other state, and 1-2 days for orders within Lagos state.

Go ahead, place order now to get the Eye Restore Tea and start using them.

Click Here to get the Eye Restore tea and get it delivered to your doorstep within few day>> http://naturehealthreach.com/eyetea/

Remember, when the limited supplies are sold out, you may have to pay a much higher price to access this product.

Make no mistake, Eye restore tea will help improve your eyesight, improve vision and cure any form of eye problem that you have been struggling with for months or years.

Drink eye restore tea daily, 1 tea bag morning and evening, send in your testimonials.

Yours,

Mrs. Esther – 08106883454