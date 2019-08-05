5 persons killed, houses burnt in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

Ben Agande, Kaduna

Five persons have been reported killed and several houses torched in southern Kaduna, breaking the relative peace that the region has enjoyed for several months.

The incidence, which was confirmed by the Kaduna State police command, took place at Kiri village in Attakar Chiefdom of Kaura local government of Kaduna State.

It was reported that the gunmen invaded the village at about 4 pm on Thursday and started shooting indiscriminately, killing five persons before setting ablaze, several houses including a police post.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the attack said the investigation has been launched to unravel the identity of the attackers and bring them to book.

Sabo said “some armed hoodlums came to the village on Thursday, shooting sporadically and shot one man, named Daniel who was later rushed to the hospital.

“Upon receiving information, the area commander of Kafanchan rushed to the scene and chased the hoodlums who ran into a hill bordering Kaura and Ryom Local Government areas of plateau state.

“And this morning (Friday morning) while our men were combing the area they discovered four corpses and the 35 years Daniel who was injured yesterday later died, making five persons dead.

“Police have taken over the situation in the state as everywhere in the village is calm and patrol is ongoing in the surrounding area,” he said.

The police spokesman said that preliminary investigation shows that the attackers may have come through Ryom Local Government area of Plateau state.

