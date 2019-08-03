soldiers

Three soldiers have reportedly been killed when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole averted a Boko Haram attack on Molai village in Borno State.

The troops engaged the insurgents in a gunfight on Wednesday night in Mammanti, a deserted village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

The insurgents, who came in large numbers were on their way to attack Molai, a settlement two kilometres away from the capital city, before the gun battle broke out.

Sounds of explosions and ammunitions in the dead of the night had thrown not only Molai residents in panic, but also some parts of Maidugurig.

Soldiers around Mammanti, who had been on red alert had, however, faced the assailants, foiling their plans to infiltrate Molai village or go beyond.

The gun battle, which begun at about 10p.m., was said to have lasted till 2:30a.m. on yesterday, when the last gunshot was heard.

It is not clear how many casualties were recorded on the side of insurgents, but military sources confirmed that three soldiers were killed in the battle.

At press time, the spokesperson for Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, was yet to make any comment.

