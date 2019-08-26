26 year-old teacher becomes millionaire after winning Betway’s AFCON jackpot

By Ayo Onikoyi

A 26-year-old classroom teacher, Temitope A, has become N2 million richer after winning Betways’ African Cup of Nations prediction jackpot.

Betway, an internationally recognised and reliable online betting provider, had offered bettors on its platform a chance to win big by predicting multiple games during the recently concluded football competition hosted in Egypt.

Temitope, a dedicated football fan, was one of many bettors who grabbed the unique opportunity offered by Betway to predict games for free. The Osun State native couldn’t believe his luck when he was notified of his win from the betting platform he says he has been using since 2018.

“I was very very happy… I wanted to scream but I was invigilating in an exam hall,” the Arsenal fan says after receiving his money.

Speaking on Temitope’s win, Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya says, “Betway is a betting giant that offers the highest odds, fast payouts and good customer care to assist players. That is why many Nigerian bettors are interested in placing their wagers on the platform”.

The reputable betting platform, in addition to offering odds on thousands of sporting fixtures, also offers casino games, virtual sports, jackpot games, and a number of exciting promotions.

Vanguard