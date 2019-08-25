25 subscribers take home N1.2million in StarTimes Kiddies Promo

By Moses Nosike

25 lucky subscribers have been rewarded with a total of N1, 250,000 in the ongoing StarTimes kids billed to last till August 31.

The pay-TV giant had announced in July that 100 of its subscribers will be rewarded with a total of N5m with 25 people emerging from weekly draws every week from August 1, as parts of efforts to cushion the cost of back to school items and school fees for its subscribers.

When contacted, one of the winners from Abuja, Alaba Aliyu, expressed joy over the win. She explained that although she knew about the promo, she didn’t expect to win as she has never won in any promotion by any company.

Another winner, Okoh Linus, a subscriber in Enugu said he was more than happy to have emerged a winner. According to him, the cash gift will go a long way.

On his path, the Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun noted that the promo was still on and more winners will be announced this week. “The promotion continues, this week another set of 25 winners will come from a draw. All you need to do as a subscriber is to pay a minimum of 2 months subscription on our Basic, Classic or Super Bouquet to qualify.”

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users through DTT, DTH and online streaming platforms with 480 authorized channels.

Vanguard