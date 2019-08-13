2023: Methodist Church Nigeria makes case for Igbo Presidency, laments marginalization of Ndigbo

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, Tuesday, stressed that what Nigeria needs to solve her numerous socio-political and economic challenges was an Igbo President come 2023.

At a press conference in Abakaliki as part of activities lined to mark his two-day working visit to the Church in the state, the Prelate who is the first Igbo Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria since 1842 added that the Igbo man being a team player and an investor by nature would be able to lead the nation to greater heights against all odds.

According to him, power shift to the South East was most appropriate to create a balance in the political arena and good governance of the nation.

“No country develops above her level of education. We want to impact lives and empowerment of members of the Church to enable them to start businesses.

“The igbo man is a team player. I believe in one Nigeria where there is justice, fairness and equity. In 2013 an Igbo should be considered. Let them try an Igbo man in Nigeria in 2013 and see the difference. Igbo invest everywhere. Igbo man is like a clean water. They have cerebral intellect. Am for all the parties. Igbos should be of good behaviour and support themselves.

“Some security officers have failed us. Defend yourselves. Don’t be offensive but defensive. The constitution was by a military Junta and not designed to marginalised Ndigbo.. NASS should produce the people’s constitution. We want peace and freedom.

Nobody should see Nigeria as his father’s property. Nobody should be marginalized because of tribe, ethnicity and religion. There is an element of marginalization against Igbos. If we want to enthrone justice and fairness, power should shift to the south east.”

Vanguard