2020: It’s Ondo South’s turn to produce gov, group tells PDP

AKURE—A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Equity For All Movement, EFAM, yesterday, warned that dire consequences awaited the PDP if it does not consider the South senatorial district for the governorship ticket of the party.

This came as the 2016 governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, signified his intention to contest the seat again in the 2020 election.

The pressure group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Comrade Omotuyole Edamisan Agbede, said: “The governorship ambition of Jegede was an insensitive one, even as it ensures the governorship ticket of the PDP for the 2020 election was given to someone capable from the south.

“While we do not have anything against Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as a person, we consider his aspiration for the governorship of the state as an insensitive one that can cost our party it’s a much-awaited march to Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

“We all know that Olusegun Mimiko, from central Ondo, spent eight years as governor. The only reason Jegede failed was that he imposed another person from central on us. It then means that if we allow Jegede to run as our governorship candidate in 2020, the South will be left in the coolers for another eight years, because he, Jegede, will intend to spend two terms.

However, while addressing PDP leaders and stakeholders in Akure, Jegede said he had commenced consultations with party leaders across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said: “I see myself as somebody ready to serve.

“I contested the last gubernatorial election and we all knew the result. The following day we went to church to thank God for how far He had helped us. Now, I consulted God Almighty again. I asked if I should go forward on this project, and He answered me that I should go ahead.”

“I am asking you whether to go ahead or not? This is not the time for the campaign. We will surely come back when the time comes. I seek your support for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and appreciate you for all your efforts both during the 2016 governorship election and the last general elections.”

