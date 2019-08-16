2020 budget to be passed before December – Senate President

…promise passage of Petroleum Industry Bill

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Senate President Ahmad Lawan has on Friday assured Nigerians that the 2020 national budget will be passed before Christmas, this year.

Lawan disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after a visit to the Katsina State government house and after he conferred with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu and other government officials.

The Senate President explained that the National Assembly is expecting the budget next month, September from the Executive Arm, which the ninth assembly hoped to deliberate and passed within two months.

He said that the process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of between January to December.

Similarly, the Senate President assured that the ninth assembly would passed the Petroleum Industry Bill for the oil and Gas sector to be given the desired reform.

Lawan expressed the resolve of the two wings of the national assembly to work harmoniously for the rapid required reformations in the education, agriculture and other sub sectors of the economy.

The Senate President was accompanied by the principal officers of the Senate as well as senators representing Katsina South, Bello Mandiya and that of Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita.

He also told journalists too that he and the delegation had earlier paid Sallah homage to Mr. President in Daura.

Upon arrival too, the Senate President along with Governor Masari, Deputy Governor and Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa observed the Jumma’at prayer at Modoji Mosque in Katsina.