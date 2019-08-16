Breaking News
Translate

2020 budget to be passed before December — Senate President

On 11:04 pmIn Newsby

…Promises passage of PIB

By Bashir Bello

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday assured Nigerians that the 2020 national budget will be passed by December.

Ibrahim Lawan
Senate: President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON

Lawan disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after a visit to the Katsina State Government House where he conferred with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu and other government officials.

The Senate President explained that the National Assembly is expecting the budget next month, September from the Executive Arm, which the ninth assembly hoped to deliberate and passed within two months.

He said that the process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of January to December.

FIFA bans Samson Siasia over match fixing(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Senate President also assured that the ninth assembly would passed the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Lawan expressed the resolve of the two wings of the National Assembly to work harmoniously for rapid  reformation in the education, agriculture and other sub sectors of the economy. The Senate President was accompanied by the principal officers of the Senate as well as senators representing Katsina South, Bello Mandiya and that of Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.