2020 budget to be passed before December — Senate President

…Promises passage of PIB

By Bashir Bello

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday assured Nigerians that the 2020 national budget will be passed by December.

Lawan disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after a visit to the Katsina State Government House where he conferred with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu and other government officials.

The Senate President explained that the National Assembly is expecting the budget next month, September from the Executive Arm, which the ninth assembly hoped to deliberate and passed within two months.

He said that the process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of January to December.

The Senate President also assured that the ninth assembly would passed the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Lawan expressed the resolve of the two wings of the National Assembly to work harmoniously for rapid reformation in the education, agriculture and other sub sectors of the economy. The Senate President was accompanied by the principal officers of the Senate as well as senators representing Katsina South, Bello Mandiya and that of Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita.

Vanguard