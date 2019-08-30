…says 65% of polling units’ results transmitted electronically

…calls on 9th Assembly to act fast on electoral reforms

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AN independent election observer and Civil Society Organisation, CSO, YIAGA Africa, Friday, scored the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and political parties that participated low over poor conduct.

This was contained in YIAGA Africa’s report with the theme, ‘Statement on the 2019 General Elections Observation Report’, delivered by the Co-Chairman, YIAGA Africa, Dr Husseini Abdu, at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to Abdu, the elections were marred by various irregularities including delayed, ad-hoc officials recruitment and training; lack of effective planning, poor INEC constituted leadership; the president’s delay in appointing national commissioners; INEC’s overestimated own capabilities and underrated challenges; discrepancy between registered voters as announced before the election and during collation; deliberate flouting of party guidelines, constitutions, INEC guidelines on party primaries and Electoral Act by political parties.

Other factors were unimpressive women, People Living With Disability, PWD, and youth candidacy; cases of violence and loss of lives and property in pre-election period and election day; disruption of elections by Nigeria army; restricted the movement of election observers on election day; assault on basic rights and freedoms especially press freedom and civil society; declined voter turnout and intimidation.

He further stated that YIAGA AFRICA noted some lapses in the design, communication and lack of uniformity in the implementation of the guidelines issued by the electoral commission, which there was no clarity on who reserves the authority to cancel ballots and the levels where cancellation will take place.

He said: “Unclear electoral rules, weak oversight. INEC issued guidelines to improve the integrity of the electoral process and inspire confidence in electoral stakeholders. For instance, INEC insisted on the use of Smart Card Reader for voter accreditation eliminate multiple voting and voting by proxy. The Commission also insisted on the display of polling unit results using the Form EC 60 E (The People’s Results sheet).

“YIAGA AFRICA noted some lapses in the design, communication and lack of uniformity in the implementation of the guidelines issued by the electoral commission. There was no clarity on who reserves the authority to cancel ballots and the levels where cancellation will take place.

“In 97% of sampled polling units in the Presidential elections, no individual was permitted to vote if their names did not appear on the register of voters while in 7% of polling units the Smart Card Readers was not used throughout for the accreditation of voters. Of most concern was the failure to publicly post the presidential election results at the end of counting in 19% of polling units.

“On Election Results management, election results management remains the weakest link in Nigeria’s electoral process. This necessitated the introduction of the electronic transmission of results by INEC to reduce the incidence of results mutilation and falsification. INEC has been piloting the system with the off-cycle elections to test its efficiency and reliability.

“For the presidential elections, YIAGA AFRICA WTV findings indicate that INEC Presiding Officers electronically transmitted the Presidential election results using the Smart Card Reader in 65% of polling units. Collation officers exercised excessive discretionary powers in cancelling results and declared winners where the total number of registered voters in cancelled polling units will affect the margin of lead between candidates in flagrant violation of Section 26 and 53 of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

“Overall, the percentage of cancelled ballots announced by INEC was 3.3% of all registered voters. This is four times higher than the rate from 2015 when registered voters in cancelled polling units were less than 1% of all registered voters. INEC to undertake a public investigation into the cancellation of ballots and to take appropriate legal actions should it be discovered that any INEC staff or collation officer cancelled ballots with intent to affect the election outcome.”

“INEC should review its policy of deploying academics as collation or returning officers. Experience has shown that academics are also susceptible to compromise and the accountability mechanism is weak. To this end, INEC should diversify the composition of collation and returning officers to include individuals and professional organizations with impeccable character and stout mechanisms of accountability.

“The election officer also recommended that, “Investigate and discipline all permanent and ad-hoc staff alleged to have been involved in any malpractice or fraud during and after the elections. INEC should provide regular public updates on the prosecution of its staff involved in electoral malfeasance.

Also read:

“The 2019 elections revealed challenges in the electoral process which calls for a review of the Legal framework for Elections which includes a further review of the electoral guidelines regulating the cancellation of votes at polling units.

“The 9th National Assembly should prioritize constitutional and electoral reform in its legislative agenda. Special attention should be placed on reviewing the timelines for submission of list of candidates and substitution of candidates from 45 days to 60 days; introduce time frame for the appointment of INEC Chairman, National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners; harmonize timelines for the determination of pre-election matters and duality of jurisdiction and amend Section 68 of the electoral act to regulate the power of polling officials to declare results.

“YIAGA AFRICA calls on parties to deepen internal party democracy through the organization of more transparent and open primaries and to make active efforts to attract and promote candidates with capacity, competence and character in electoral contests. Candidates should emerge as through an open and competitive process rather than an auction to the highest bidder.

“Security agencies as a matter of urgency commence investigation and prosecution of electoral offenders especially for the violent disruption of the electoral process which led to the death of some citizens.

“YIAGA AFRICA calls on the security agencies to ensure proper coordination, especially between the military and police during elections. It is important to note that the Police is lead security agency responsible for election security, such proper lines of communication and rules of engagement should be adhered to. Security agencies must at all cost remain non-partisan and professional in their conduct and operation.

“CSOs and media should expand the scope of their electoral engagement to the entire spectrum of the electoral process.

“CSOs should work in a collaborative manner to set the agenda on electoral reform and mobilize citizens to provide oversight on the electoral reform process.”