2019-2023: The women in charge

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

One of the seven women appointed as ministers in the second tenure of President Mohammadu Buhari is Pauline Kedem Tellen OFR as minister for Women Affairs. She is a native of Shendam, to the family of Kattiems. She got a degree in sociology at the University of Jos in 1982. She is a board member of National Agency for Control of Aids, NACA.

Political Career

Tellen political career started in 1976, when she was the clerical officer at Shendam local government council, then later ministry of local government affairs.

In 2011, she joined Labour Party, Nigeria, then contested in the gubernatorial election of the state.

In 1994, she was made a councillor in Plateau State. She was made commissioner in the state by the military government between 1994 and 1999.

Politicial Achievement

Before her appointment as Minsiter for Women Affairs, she was appointed Minister of State for science and technology to the cabinet of former president,Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

In 2007, she became the deputy governor of Plateau State and the first woman to be a deputy governor in Northern Nigeria. She is presently a member, board of trustees of All Progressive Congress.

Award

Pauline Tellen was honoured as woman of the year for her contribution to Nigeria at the 10th African Icon of Our Generation Award.

Vanguard