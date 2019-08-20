Breaking News
20 Itsekiri youths graduate from Chevron funded agripreneur training

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

 

WARRI:  20 youths in Delta state have graduated from an agricultural training  funded by Chevron Nigeria limited in collaboration with  its Joint Venture partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, through the Itsekiri Regional Development Council,IRDC.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Warri, Delta state, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, PGPA,  of the oil giant,Mr Esimaje Brikinn said the  youths  of Itsekiri extraction  were trained in special agricultural skill   named Agripreneur Programme, adding that it had exposed them to economic opportunities in the agricultural sector .

He said among other things they were trained on  exploring modern farming techniques to maximize gains in the agricultural sector.

Brikinn who was represented by the Area Manager, PGPA, Field Operations, Mr Sam Daibo, enjoined the beneficiaries  to make good use of the opportunity, explaining that it was part of   effort  “to stimulate socio-economic development in the Regional Development Committees (RDCs) under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), using agriculture and agribusiness as means of generating income and providing employment for youths.”

Continuing, he  said another 40  would soon commence similar training  , adding that the oil giant will continue to contribute meaningfully to growth of the state.

Chairman of IRDC, Amb. Austin Oniyesan,   thanked Chevron for the opportunity , urging the  beneficiaries to better their lives with   the knowledge and start up grant given to them .

Some of the beneficiaries,  Blessing Afini, Jemide Joseph, Austin Ikpi and Oris Ugbameta expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

The  beneficiaries  were given certificate of participation and start up grants.

 

 

