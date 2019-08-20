20 Itsekiri youths graduate from Chevron funded agripreneur training

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: 20 youths in Delta state have graduated from an agricultural training funded by Chevron Nigeria limited in collaboration with its Joint Venture partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, through the Itsekiri Regional Development Council,IRDC.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Warri, Delta state, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, PGPA, of the oil giant,Mr Esimaje Brikinn said the youths of Itsekiri extraction were trained in special agricultural skill named Agripreneur Programme, adding that it had exposed them to economic opportunities in the agricultural sector .

He said among other things they were trained on exploring modern farming techniques to maximize gains in the agricultural sector.

Brikinn who was represented by the Area Manager, PGPA, Field Operations, Mr Sam Daibo, enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity, explaining that it was part of effort “to stimulate socio-economic development in the Regional Development Committees (RDCs) under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), using agriculture and agribusiness as means of generating income and providing employment for youths.”

Continuing, he said another 40 would soon commence similar training , adding that the oil giant will continue to contribute meaningfully to growth of the state.

Chairman of IRDC, Amb. Austin Oniyesan, thanked Chevron for the opportunity , urging the beneficiaries to better their lives with the knowledge and start up grant given to them .

Some of the beneficiaries, Blessing Afini, Jemide Joseph, Austin Ikpi and Oris Ugbameta expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

The beneficiaries were given certificate of participation and start up grants.