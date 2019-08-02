hanging

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, sentenced two persons to death by hanging for robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The convicts, Adewa Sunday and Adedayo Amos, were said to have robbed one Mrs Abosede Malomo with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, and inflicted bodily injuries on her.

They reportedly committed the crime at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state on June 4, 2015.

Delivering judgment, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, said: “I found the accused persons guilty of armed robbery as laid down before me and they should face the supreme punishment for the offence.

“Therefore, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May the good Lord have mercy on your souls.”

The hearing into the case began on March 27, 2017 and two count charges bordering on robbery and illegal possession of firearms were slammed on them.

At the hearing, prosecuting counsel, Gbemiga Adaramola, from the Ministry of Justice, called two witnesses and also tendered a cut-to-size pistol , iPad and the victim’s statement on oath, as exhibits.

The lawyer to the defendants, Adeyinka Opaleke, didn’t call any witness. The victim was said to be reading at night when they broke into her apartment and robbed her.

