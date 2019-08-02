2 firms lay claim to land earmarked for Anambra housing project

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Anambra State government and two property developers are battling over ownership of a piece of land earmarked for the construction of 500 housing units at Nkwelle Ezunaka Government Reserved Area, GRA, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The two firms, Next Agro Transformation Ltd and Hillside Estates Ltd, in their claims, said as the rightful owners of the place, they were developing a residential area in the controversial land.

Already, the two companies have been selling the plots to members of the public, even when the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with another company, Rotech Energy Services Ltd, to develop a modern estate on the same land.

According to the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba, the MoU to build the estate was signed on July 5 at the Governor’s Lodge.

He said: “Rotech has already carried out the surveying, plotting and comprehensive planning of the site. It has also cleared it. The state government is impressed with the pace of work by Rotech Energy Services at the site.

“It is, therefore, fraudulent, audacious and vexatious for agents of Next Agro Transformation Ltd and Hillside Estate Ltd, who are not known to the state government as stakeholders in the project, to claim ownership of the huge expanse of land on which Nkwelle Ezunaka GRA is being built.”

Insisting that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, vested in the state government power over every land in the state, Adinuba warned members of the public not to buy any piece of land from the two firms because “they are trespassers and interlopers.”

He added that the appropriate agencies had been directed to make the firms and their agents feel the full weight of the law if they continue to lay claim to the land.

