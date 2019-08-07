195m Nigerians risk malaria infection annually – CSO

malaria

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – An NGO, Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation, and Nutrition (ACOMIN), has decried Nigeria’s high burden of malaria disease, saying over 195 million persons risk infection annually.

National Coordinator of ACOMIN, Mr Ayo Ipinmoye, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, lamented that children under five years and pregnant women constitute the most vulnerable population.

According to him, the numbers of those exposed to the risk of malaria is expected to further increase in the coming years considering the dwindling local funding for strategic interventions towards curbing the disease in Nigeria.

He, therefore, advocated for increased spending by federal and state governments on malaria programmes and interventions.

He said, “Without local funding of malaria and health generally, the task of revamping the economy and lifting Nigerians about of poverty will be difficult, because over 195 million people (97 percent of the population) will become dependent and unable to work at various times of the year due to sickness.

“We cannot continue to rely on Partners and Donors alone to pay for the health care of Nigerians. We need to assume the greater responsibility and have our partners contribute the balance.”

He further revealed that a network of civil society organisations is currently implementing an accountability and advocacy initiative in 13 states adopted by the Global Fund for malaria interventions.

He explained, “The initiative seeks to hold relevant stakeholders accountable for service provision and results as well as to engage in advocacy efforts for improved government support for malaria intervention.”

