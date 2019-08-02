1,795 for police recruitment test in Enugu – PPRO

Enugu – No fewer than 1,795 police constable candidates will be sitting for a test as part of their academic recruitment screening at the Police Command in Enugu state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the exercise would take place on Saturday at the Federal Government College (FGC), Independence Layout, Enugu.

He said that the Command and the Police Service Commission (PSC) had made adequate arrangement for a hitch-free exercise in the state.

“We have earlier sent text and email messages to the candidates who scaled through the physical screening held earlier last month, to attend the test.

“We also gave instruction on what is needed in the hall as the supervisors expect that the applicants must strictly abide by the rules of the test,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the list containing the affected candidates names could be accessed at the state police headquarters in Leck Street, Enugu for further confirmation.

According to him, the supervisors from the Command and PSC will be at the recruitment venue to ensure that candidates comply with all directives concerning the test.

The police spokesman, however, advised that any person or group of persons, who may not be connected to the conduct of the exercise, should not to be at the venue.

NAN reports that successful candidates from the test would proceed to Police College, Oji River for training.

It would be recalled that PSC had earlier shortlisted 2,945 applicants in Enugu State for physical screening and after the exercise the number reduced to 1,795.

The physical screening, which was for applicant from the 17 councils of the state, took place between July 1 and July 6 at the Conference Room of the Command’s headquarters in Enugu. (NAN)

