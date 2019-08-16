Breaking News
Buhari, PDP congratulate Babangida at 78

On 8:56 am

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 78th birthday.

Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida

Buhari, in a message to the former Head of State, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Nigerians will be looking up to  Babangida for guidance.

“On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 78th birthday”, Buhari said.

“On this special day of your life, the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country come to the fore. Thank you for the role of statesman you are playing in the affairs the nation.

“As you age gracefully, the country will continue to look up to you for guidance and wisdom. May Allah continue to increase your health and grant you the strength to give your best to your family and the nation.”Also congratulating the former military President, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described Babangida as patriotic, fearless and detribalised “who has dedicated his life for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation”.

“General Babangida is celebrated for his many legacies while in office as well as his steadfastness and exceptional commitment towards national cohesion, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in our country”, the party said in statement.

“Indeed, from this great Nigerian flows an enduring lesson in selfless service. His life epitomizes the true virtue of statesmanship and the fact that one can indeed climb to the very top and yet remain humble and accessible”.

