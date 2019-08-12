Nigeria on Sunday defeated Egypt in Casablanca at the ongoing All African Games 3-0 to qualify for the final of the Badminton team event.

The victory has now set the stage for the final against Algeria later on Sunday.

The game opened with the mixed doubles as Doha Hanny and Adham El Gamal paired against the Nigerian duo of Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji.

The Nigerians won 21-15, 21-15 and 21-19.

In the men’s singles, Anuoluwapo Opeyori beat Mostafa Kamel 21-14 and 21-12, while Dorcas Adesokan completed the rout with a 21-10, 21-11 defeat of Hadia Hosny in the female category. (NAN)

