12th African Games: Flying Eagles lose 0-2 to Burkina Faso in final

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Friday succumbed to a 0-2 defeat in the hands of Burkina Faso in the final of the men’s football event at the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Paul Aigbogun’s charges conceded twice in the first half of the encounter played at the Stade Moulay Hassan.

Inspite of the spirited efforts to find their way back into the game, the Flying Eagles were unable to breach the Burkina Faso defence in the second half.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, but Burkina Faso proved their superiority over the Flying Eagles this time round.

Nigeria last won an All Africa Gold medal in football in the 1973 edition.

The result meant that the Flying Eagles had to settle for silver in the men’s football event of the 12th African Games. (NAN)