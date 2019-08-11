11 alleged notorious kidnap suspects nabbed in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Police command has arrested and paraded 11 people allegedly involved in kidnapping and other criminal acts in the State.

State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede who spoke Thursday with journalists at the Police headquarters in Jos said gave a break down of how the different suspects were nabbed assured that the Command is working on rid the State of criminal elements.

According to him, “On the 5th of July, 2019 the Command after a painstaking analysis of the intelligence at its disposal carried out a well-coordinated and sweeping raids of the hideouts of some kidnap suspects and that resulted in the arrest of Bashiru Mohammed, Umar Adamu, Yusuf Adamu, Mustapha Mohammed, Shaibu Ado, Dantani Umar, Samaila Saranu Shitu, Adamu Mohammed, Hashimu Ya’u, Jibiro Damuna and Abubakar Hassan, all males.

“During interrogation, Bashiru Mohammed and Umar Adamu confessed to have kidnapped a lot of persons and both mentioned Yusuf Adamu, Hashimu Ya’u, Mustapha Mohammed and Shaibu Ado as members of their syndicate responsible for the kidnap at Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Heipang on the 21st of February, 2019, Zawan and other places in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“They further confessed that Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas have been their areas of operation. They also informed the Police during interrogation that they have also operated in Jos Metropolis. Similarly, Jibiro Damina and Dantani Umar confessed to being responsible for the kidnappings at Jengre axis of Bassa LGA. Investigation is still ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court soon.”

“On 20th of June, 2019 at about 1530hrs, the Command received intelligence on some unknown kidnappers planning to attack and kidnap people in Kangel village of Shendam Local Government Area, the policemen and intelligence officers were mobilized to neutralize the threat and arrest the criminals. At about 1830hrs of the same day the hoodlums took off from their base to Kalong Road but were intercepted by a team of Policemen dispatched to the area.

“On sighting the Police, the suspected kidnappers took to their heels abandoning two unregistered Honda and Mahindra motorcycles. The hoodlums also abandoned a sack containing three AK47 rifles, three magazines loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each, 22 extra 7.62mm calibre ammunition, and one face mask among others. Detectives are still on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

“On 31st of July, 2019 at about 0840hrs one Tabitha David ‘f’ of Fakkos Village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau reported at the Bokkos Police Division that on 28/07/2019 at about 1354hrs she received a phone call from unknown persons with a hidden number. She further narrated that the caller asked her to keep the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) only for them or else they will kill her. On the receipt of the report, investigation commenced immediately which led to the arrest of Sale Abdullahi and Ahmadu Useni, both male, of Fakkos Village. It’s discovered in the course of investigation that the first suspect, Sale Abdullahi is the Secretary of Gam-Allah Fulani Association of Bokkos LGA while the second suspect Ahmadu Useni is the Ward Chairman of the same association also in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. Both suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime. They will be charged to court very soon.”

The CP further commended the citizens for their cooperation and called for continued support for a more secured State.

