10 years after, D’banj still electrifies at the Koko concert in London

By Benjamin Njoku

Afrobeats legend, D’banj last weekend gave his fans their money’s worth by shutting down the O2 Academy Brixton, in London during the 10th edition of the Koko Concert with his energetic moves and interaction with the audience.

It was a beauty to behold a much-diversified audience, whose rallying point was their love for the Koko Master. D’banj announced he and his wife are expecting a baby boy before performing a snippet of his new track “Restore me” featuring the amazing singer-songwriter Stacey Barth (brown skin girl). He then went on to explain why the song is so meaningful to him.

This comes after D’Banj’s electrifying performance at Afronation 2019. The Koko Concert thrilled fans with a string of hit. The concert, according to reports, was an arresting experience as D’banj thrilled fans and lovers with his magnetic performances. And it was nothing short of what we expected from “The Entertainer”!

Sponsored by Made and LiveNation, the concert was filled with spectacular on-stage antics that kept the audience locked all night long. Performing acts at the Koko Concert in London were Falz, Runtown, Sneakbo, Slimcase Dizzy, Lorane Lionheart, Sona, SK, Tomi Agape, Mr. Ltee among other artistes.

Vanguard