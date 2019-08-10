10 year old queen Mmesoma puts smile on poor people’s faces

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS & LOGO VICTORIA

In her mission drive, Queen Mmesoma Ikuagwu ,who won the Little Miss Nigeria (LMN) pageant, 2018 and has been known for her charitable works and outreaches, such as the visit to ‘’Oko Baba’’ destitute and Orphanage homes, through her ‘’voice of the voiceless’’ initiative once again has moved into the streets and distributed meals and other items to those who could barely fend for themselves.

It was an emotional, yet thankful moment for hundreds of street beggars, and handicapped people who enjoyed in the program tagged ‘’ feed them off the street’’ as they flocked around the 10 year old Beauty Queen Mmesoma, to receive their share of food items and drinks distributed by her.

Mmesoma who was accompanied by members of her family, and management of her school, Delphi International school, spoke after distributing the gifts at Idiaraba, LUTH Road and Ojuelegba areas of Lagos

‘’the goal of the outing was to see that each and every one these people live a better life. They are the less privileged in our society who are in need of our help, they are begging for alms and daily bread. We have come here with food and other refreshments to remind them that they are not alone’’

‘’ I believe that we all have equal potentials, including those on the streets, if we can give them the needed support to grow so, it is not just to feed them alone, I have plans to negotiate with the government, and I have also submitted several proposals to various people, so they could assist me in sending some of these people to schools, where they would enhance the potentials. I believe if this could be achieved, few years from now, most of the problems of our country would be resolved.’’ She said.

Showing joy and gratefulness towards the charitable work, some of the beneficiaries, praised and showered the queen for the kindness shown towards them.

Bayode Adeboye said; ‘’ some girls whose parents are rich, will never associate themselves with people like us, they will be proud, but this one is a different child. Some of us have not eaten anything today, but the girl came and gave food to everybody. May God bless the school and God will bless the girl.’’

Olugbenga said ‘’ I don’t know her but, Little Miss Nigeria is written on her cloth. She has made everybody happy today, and we all enjoyed the gifts she gave to everyone. We pray for her to be successful in all her deliberations; and anything she put her hands on will prosper, as she made us happy, she will also be happy in all the days of her life, and God will continue to protect her’’.

Vanguard