Matches of officials at the Ibadan centre of the Zenith Basketball League stayed away from the games yesterday protesting non payment of their match allowances.

The game between Ogun Babes and Oluyole Babes was delayed as the referees, table officials and statisticians held their ground demanding for payment before they could start the match. They have equally urged their colleagues in other centres to take action. It was however, not clear if games in other venues would be stopped.

“We are frustrated by this development. This is one of the worst organised league so far,” said one of the participating team coaches.

In some of the games already decided MFM beat IGP Queens 77-32 while First Bank beat Dolphins 58-45.