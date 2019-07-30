Zenith Bank Women B’ball League: Plateau Rocks, Customs, Army record 100% wins

The 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League which started at the weekend across four centres have produced interesting results with top teams maintaining their pedigree in the game.

Savannah Zone which has Abuja and Zaria as centres have been very lively since Friday as Plateau Rocks, Customs and Nigeria Army winning three games in first three matches.

In Abuja, Plateau Rocks whipped Blackgold 57- 44, defeated Benue Princess 44 -33 and also walloped FCT Wings 49-22.

Also in Abuja, Nigerian Customs defeated Nassarawa Amazons 64-28, beat Air Warriors Babes 63-55 and also defeated Kanem Queens of Borno 57-20 in their first three games.

The national Stadium package b and the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment are the venue of the Abuja centre event.

Still in the Savannah Zone games, Nigerian Army have been fantastic with 100 per cent record recorded so far in three matches decided in Zaria.

The Women Army team was ruthless with a 76-22 victory margin recorded against Equity Angels. The second game against GT 2000 was won 64-45 while the third game ended 57-38 against Exousia Angels.

The Ibadan Centre on Monday observed a rest day after the weekend hostilities.\

A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s competition which is witnessing a new format under the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Kida.

It is expected that 144 matches will be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.

“We anticipate a more competitive event with more participation this year and we also expect that this will help in the discovery of more talents and better development of the game across the country,” Kida said.

