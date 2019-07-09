Breaking News
Translate

Zamfara LGs reject Matawalle’s N5m monthly allocation

On 7:04 amIn Newsby

By Nasir Danfulani

Chairmen in 14 local government areas of Zamfara State have rejected the N5 million allocated to them from the share of federal allocation by Governor Bello Matawalle.
Muhammad Bello
Dr Muhammad Bello

RUGA: IPOB accuses S’East govs of selling out to killer-herdsmen(Opens in a new browser tab)

The chairmen, who addressed the media on the issue at the secretariat of the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, yesterday, said the amount was short of the N150 million they were entitled to from the federation account.

According to the council bosses, Matawalle only agreed to give them N5 million as their monthly allocation, though the Federal Government said local governments should be given their full allocation from the federation account.

They said: “It was during our usual monthly meeting with the governor at Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that the governor decided to say that he can only give us N5 million out of  the N150 million allocated to us from the federation account.

“We are, therefore, calling the attention of the Federal Government to force the governor to give us our full allocation.

“We also urged the governor to comply with the Federal Government’s policy of granting local governments full autonomy.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.