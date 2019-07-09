By Nasir Danfulani

Chairmen in 14 local government areas of Zamfara State have rejected the N5 million allocated to them from the share of federal allocation by Governor Bello Matawalle.

The chairmen, who addressed the media on the issue at the secretariat of the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, yesterday, said the amount was short of the N150 million they were entitled to from the federation account.

According to the council bosses, Matawalle only agreed to give them N5 million as their monthly allocation, though the Federal Government said local governments should be given their full allocation from the federation account.

They said: “It was during our usual monthly meeting with the governor at Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that the governor decided to say that he can only give us N5 million out of the N150 million allocated to us from the federation account.

“We are, therefore, calling the attention of the Federal Government to force the governor to give us our full allocation.

“We also urged the governor to comply with the Federal Government’s policy of granting local governments full autonomy.”