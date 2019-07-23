You picked incompetent individuals as ministers – PDP bombs Buhari

…Describes ministerial list as waste of time

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday described the ministerial list submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly as uninspiring and waste of time, saying that he (Buhari) picked incompetent individuals as his cabinet members.

The party equally opined that those who made list are incompetent individuals that failed in their erstwhile ministerial assignments.

In a statement disclosed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP described the list as colourless, stagnant, uninspiring and do not convey any sense of hope or purposeful governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the party, “To the chagrin and utter disappointment of Nigerians, the list is replete with incompetent individuals who failed in their erstwhile ministerial assignments and left their ministries in a shambles.

Indeed, such a ministerial list can only come from a leadership that does not have mandate of the people. It is a complete waste of time and cannot fulfill the expectation of Nigerians.

The list has further shown President Buhari and APC’s insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians and it does not in any way reflect their hope and eagerness for a better Nigeria.

Furthermore, in recycling failed yesterday’s men for today’s assignment, President Buhari and the APC have left no one in doubt that they have no vision to move our nation out of the economic and security predicaments into which they have plunged us in the last four years.

A committed and responsive leadership would have widely consulted with Nigerians before compiling a ministerial list, given the current situation in the country.

If, indeed, President Buhari and the APC mean well for Nigerians and are interested in revamping our critical sectors, they would not have ended up with a list of those who will help conceal the huge corruption in the Buhari administration in the last four years, as well as those who will assist in channeling funds to individuals and groups used by the APC to rig the 2019 presidential election.

Strangely, the list has no space for the youths demography, those to whom the future is said to belong.

The PDP holds that with this development, it is clear that the only way our nation can come out of our present economic and security quandary lies in the retrieval of Atiku Abubakar’s stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal.

That is the way our citizens will enjoy the benefit of having an array of highly qualified and patriotic Nigerians as ministers to move the nation forward.”

Vanguard