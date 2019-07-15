You can’t do well in any discipline if you’re not a reader – Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The importance of reading especially in the 21st Century was once again brought to the fore at the reading event hosted by the Department of English, Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University, LASU, in honour of Nigeria’s prolific writer and scholar, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo.

Held on Thursday, 13th June 2019, at the Theatre Arts Auditorium, LASU, Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo’s reading attracted a massive audience that comprised students, academics, family and friends, and the press. It was so far one of the best if not the best reading event in recent times. The enthusiasm of the massive audience so much fascinated the celebrator that she seized the opportunity to enjoin people to read while noting how she has been inspired by works of other writers.

“Many of us have lost reading which is a very important aspect we must imbibe. No matter the disciple or field of study, if you are not a reader, you will not do well. Read wildly, be it newspapers, magazines, text books, novels etc. And if you want to become a writer, you must read, read and read. Reading helps your development and competence.” She said, emphasising that “Being proficient in English which is the common language that binds us together in the country, is very important.” Prof. Ezeigbo also emphasised on the importance of communicating in one’s mother tongue. She disclosed that she is an advocate for competence in mother tongue saying, “You’ve missed it if your children do not communicate in mother tongue”

Professors, Deans of three Faculties, Heads of the Departments of English and Theatre Arts and the Vice Chancellor who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Noah, were all present and definitely, enjoyed the therapeutic experience of a reading event that took the form of a thrilling stage performance.

They all, including the Head of English Department, Dr Rachel Bello, the Dean of Arts, Prof Harrison Adeniyi and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, showered encomiums on Prof. Ezeigbo, describing her as a writer and scholar per excellence whose works have continued to impart immensely on the entire globe.

Dr Joy Odewumi read the citation of Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo. Her profile is quite intimidating. And the mention of each of her numerous achievements triggered off a rapturous applause from the crowd. In all of that, she was highly commended for being a humble wife and adorable mother and grandmother in spite of the height she has attained as a scholar and writer.

This was followed by the main event of the day. Ezeigbo read from Roses and Bullets, Magic Breast Bag and Mixed Legacies which are part of her over 50 creative works, to the pleasure of the teeming audience who participated in singing songs she raised during her reading and performance. The story she read from the Magic Breast Bag, a collection of short stories that encourages entrepreneurial skills, led to her amazing performance, eliciting both drumming on the tables, sing along, and cheers by the over excited crowd.

Before she commenced reading, Ezeigbo appreciated her host for the opportunity saying: “I usually remember LASU with fondness because I had my first Sabbatical leave here in 1989. There were very few buildings then and I’m happy to see the progress so far. It is because of you students that we are here and I advise you to leave with good grades because you have a great university.”

And turning to her husband she said: “I thank my husband, Professor Chris Ezeigbo who has been supportive and a great companion for so many years. I met him when I was in 200 level at the University of Lagos while he was doing his Master’s. And when I told my father about my intention to marry him, my father opposed it initially because he thought that the marriage would jeopardise my education. I told him the kind of person my husband is and he gave his consent. I’m glad to have him as my husband. Imagine that I left a two-month old baby for him while on a fellowship in London and he took perfect care of the baby.”

Reading from pages 24 and 27 of Roses and Bullets, she said: “This book is on the Nigerian Civil war; a war that has almost torn Nigeria apart. I pray that we will never fight another war but that we become a united nation where peace, equity etc, reign. We need to tolerate one another. It appears we haven’t learned enough lessons from that war. So, I’m begging our leaders to remember millions of Nigerians needing good governance.”

Prof. Ezeigbo who was christened at the event as an Academic Field Marshal and an Academic great grandmother, before reading from Mixed Legacies, said: “This collection of poems celebrates both living and dead legends. There are also poems of hope for those who have been destroyed by Boko Haram’s Legacy.”

She read two poems titled Flight of the Song Bird, a poem she wrote in honour of Ghanaian iconic poet, Kofi Awoonor who was murdered in Kenya by Al-Shabaab terrorists, and Light at the End of the Tunnel, a poem of hope for Nigeria.