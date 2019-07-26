Yobe Govt recovers, hands-over 206 rustled cows to owners

Damaturu – Yobe state government on Friday said it has recovered 206 cows stolen from Adamawa and handed them over to the owners.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director Security, Governor’s Office, Yakubu Damagum, who handed the cows to their owners in Damaturu, said the animals were recovered by vigilante group, assisted by security agents.

“Today being July 26, 2019 we are happy to announce the recovery of 206 heads of cattle and handing them over to their rightful owners.

“The 206 heads of cattle were recovered from armed bandits who stole them from their rearers on July 26, 2019”, he said.

Damagum reiterated the determination of the state government to continue supporting security agencies with a view to enhancing collaboration to check activities of criminals in the state.

The Yobe Commissioner of Policeo, Abdulmaliki Sanmonu, represented by the Deputy Commissioner, Muhammed Isyaku, said two of the five cattle rustlers involved were captured, two lost their lives in the course of fire exchange with security operatives, while one escaped.

Officials of cattle breeders association in Yobe and Adamawa, Ibrahim Nangeri and Abubakar Umar, expressed happiness over the recovery of the cattle.

They also commended the Yobe security operatives, saying security operatives in other states should emulate them. (NAN)

Vanguard