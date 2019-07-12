Yetunde, former Punch Chairman’s daughter laid to rest

Mrs Yetunde Alatede Oghomienor, daughter of former Chairman of Punch Newspapers, Ajibola Ogunsola, was yesterday laid to rest in Lagos.

Late Yetunde, who passed on at Parkside Hospital, London, Wednesday, June 26, aged 48, was the Managing Director of Aframero Limited.

In his sermon during the funeral service at the Guiding Light Assembly, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, described her as the epitome of the word ‘care’.

He also said that death had not triumphed for late Yetunde Oghomienor, rather she triumphed over death.

In his word: “Yetunde was a great leader. She encouraged everyone to come out and vote during the elections; she was intentional about building and nurturing relationships and went the extra mile for everyone she knows in person. She will remain with us.

“Yetunde was the epitome of the word care. She was a dedicated wife to her husband and mother to her children. She is dependable and reliable.

“She loved her parents and will always take care of them. During her mother’s 70th birthday, she went all out to ensure she had an amazing birthday. When we saw her in pain, I was moved to tears.

“It is inevitable that we would ask why; why suddenly in the prime of her life. She was two year shy to turning 50. One of the greatest nightmares any parents could have is for any of their children to be deceased.

“But let me just try for few minutes to look at things from God’s perspective. The verse is life, with all its activities— its going and coming.

“However, one of the most essential things in life is eternal while we are alive. It is not possible to pray for someone who has passed on.

“Death has not triumphed for Yetunde, she has triumphed over death, because she could not die. The grave is not where she is or will be.

“What you see in this casket is the address she had while she was alive. She is not there anymore. She is in the bosom of the Father. She is occupying the place that God prepared for her.

“I want to close with this audacious statement made by Jesus: I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No man comes up to the Father except by Me. I don’t occupy myself with arguments.”

Also, in her tribute, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services and the President, Queen’s College Old Students Association, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui, said: “Yetunde sent a text to me introducing herself on November 17, 2018, two days to election day.

“Her support for me during the elections to be President of the Queen’s College Old Girls Association was unparalleled. I didn’t know her. We had never met or so I thought.

“My love for Yetunde was further consolidated when she shared the write up she did for her husband, Leslie, on his 50th birthday on March 17, 2019; a brilliant piece full of love and humour. I could feel her through that article.

“Now I know what she must have been going through. I doff my hat even more. She had carried on with strength and grace, fighting an epic battle of life.”

Vanguard