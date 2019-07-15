Yari lauds Buhari for re-appointing Emefiele as CBN Governor

Gusau – A former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has commended President Muhammad Buhari for re-appointing Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Yari made the commendation in Gusau on Monday through a statement issued by his Media Aide, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for considering Emefiele for the second time in office as the CBN Governor.

“This gesture will enable him to complete his plans and mission for the development of the nation’s economy through commerce, industry, and agriculture.

“l am also appealing to Mr President to continue to utilise the CBN Governor’s experience and advice to take Nigeria to the next level,” he said.

According to the statement, Dosara Yari was in Lagos on Sunday to join thousands some dignitaries and well wishers to celebrate with CBN Governor on his appointment for the second term by President Muhammad Buhari.

Yari described the Emefiele as a gentlemen who devoted his time and life to the search of education to prepare himself well in his commitment and determination to serve “our dear country”.

“He has done well in taking Nigeria out of recession within a short period of time.

“The efforts of the CBN governor in the areas of agriculture, industry, daily income for individuals and households have helped in strengthening the nation’s economy, therefore, he deserves a national honour and celebration.”

Yari appealed to Nigerians, particularly those in the business sector, to avail themselves to the opportunities being provided by the CBN to contribute to taking Nigeria to the next level. (NAN)

Vanguard